Red-hot Langeliers leads A’s to 9-4 win over former teammate Blackburn and skidding Mets

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Shea Langeliers hit a three-run homer off former batterymate Paul Blackburn and went 4 for 4 again, powering the Oakland Athletics to a 9-4 win over the skidding New York Mets on Tuesday night.

Langeliers had two doubles and missed the cycle by a triple. It was the second consecutive four-hit game for the catcher, who was 4 for 4 against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Seth Brown opened the scoring with a three-run double against Blackburn (5-3) in the first inning before Langeliers capped a four-run third with a 406-foot homer to left-center field. Miguel Andujar and Langeliers each had a run-scoring hit off José Buttó in the sixth.

The Mets, outscored 31-5 in losing their last four games, scored three times in the fifth off starter Joe Boyle, who gave up an RBI double to Jesse Winker before Pete Alonso snapped an 0-for-15 slump with a two-run single.

Austin Adams, who signed with the Mets last November before being purchased by the Athletics on March 24, inherited a two-on, none-out jam and earned the win by striking out Jeff McNeil, retiring Jose Iglesias on a popup and whiffing Francisco Alvarez.

After striking out Alvarez, Adams (1-2) mimicked the Mets’ “OMG” celebration.

Iglesias was 2 for 4 with a run-scoring single. New York, which began the day a game behind Atlanta for the final National League wild card, has dropped eight of 12.

Boyle allowed four runs and struck out six.

Blackburn, who was the longest-tenured member of the Athletics before being traded to the Mets on July 30, allowed seven runs (six earned) in four innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: To make room for Boyle on the active roster, Oakland designated RHP Kyle Muller for assignment. … SS Jacob Wilson (left hamstring), injured in his big league debut July 19, is expected to work out at Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday and Friday before beginning a rehab assignment Saturday. … Manager Mark Kotsay said C Tyler Soderstrom (left wrist) is gaining strength and mobility in his wrist. Soderstrom hasn’t played since July 9.

Mets: DH J.D. Martinez (bruised left elbow) was lifted for pinch-hitter Mark Vientos in the third, one inning after Martinez was drilled by Boyle’s 99.6 mph fastball. … Vientos returned after sitting out Sunday’s game with a sore left ankle. … RHP Christian Scott (right elbow) threw from 75 feet. It was the second throwing session for Scott, who hasn’t pitched since July 21 due to a right UCL sprain. The rookie hopes to return in September.

UP NEXT

The three-game series continues Wednesday night, when Athletics RHP Joey Estes (5-4, 4.70 ERA) opposes Mets LHP David Peterson (6-1, 3.34).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb