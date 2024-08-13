Turkey says Ethiopia and Somalia have made ‘notable progress’ in talks to settle dispute

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister says Ethiopia and Somalia have made “notable progress” in efforts to settle a dispute sparked by Ethiopia’s deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland. Hakan Fidan made the comments Tuesday at the end of a second round of Turkish-mediated talks. He said a third round of talks would be held on Sept. 17. Tensions between the two African countries have simmered since Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding with Somaliland in January, which Somalia denounced as infringing upon its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Under the deal, Somaliland would lease land along its coastline to landlocked Ethiopia for a marine force base. In return, Ethiopia would recognize Somaliland’s independence, which Somalia says infringes on its sovereignty and territory.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.