A teen was falling asleep during a courtroom field trip. She ended up in cuffs and jail clothes

DETROIT (AP) — A teenager on a field trip to see a Detroit court ended up in jail clothes and handcuffs because a judge said he didn’t like her attitude. Judge Kenneth King even asked other kids in the courtroom whether the 16-year-old girl should be taken to juvenile detention. TV station WXYZ says the incident occurred Tuesday in Detroit’s 36th District Court. The judge says the teen’s attitude disturbed him after he warned her not to sleep in his courtroom. King says he’ll do what’s necessary to reach kids. The group that organized the courtroom visit says the girl was “traumatized.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.