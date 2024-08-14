American arrested in Russia for allegedly attacking police officer at Moscow hotel

MOSCOW (AP) — News agencies in Russia are reporting that a U.S. citizen is facing criminal assault charges after allegedly attacking a police officer in a Moscow hotel. The reports cite Russia’s Investigative Committee as saying the American became abusive after being asked to show his documents at an upscale hotel. The Investigative Committee did not give the American’s name. News reports citing unnamed sources gave several variants of the name. Several Americans are serving sentences in Russia on drugs or theft convictions. A U.S.-Russian dual national, Ksenia Khavana, is expected to be sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty in a closed trial to raising money for Ukraine’s military. Prosecutors have called for a 15-year term.

