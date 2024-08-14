Conservative are pushing a ‘parental rights’ agenda in Florida school board races. But will it work?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “parental rights” campaign didn’t win him the Republican presidential nomination, but he’s still waging that fight on another front. He’s targeting Florida schools, where the movement could have an impact on public education long after he leaves office. DeSantis has endorsed 23 school board candidates across 14 counties this cycle. And he’s targeted 14 incumbent members he wants voted out. It’s part of his agenda to counter what he calls “woke” ideology in public schools and to restrict what children can learn about race, identity and history.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.