Contenders in key Wisconsin Senate race come out swinging after primaries

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican millionaire businessman Eric Hovde and Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin are wasting no time going after one another. Hovde easily captured the GOP nomination Tuesday, officially setting the field in Wisconsin’s closely watched Senate race. The seat in battleground Wisconsin is essential for Democrats to win if they hope to maintain majority control of the Senate. Hovde is banking on his deep pockets and an endorsement from former President Donald Trump to knock off Baldwin, a liberal Democrat who has honed her ability to appeal to key independent and moderate voters. Hovde faced only nominal opposition in Tuesday’s primary and has been focused on Baldwin since he got into the race.

