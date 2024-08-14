Democrats try to block Green Party from presidential ballot in Wisconsin, citing legal issues

MADISON, Wis . (AP) — A member of the Democratic National Committee has filed a complaint seeking to remove the Green Party’s presidential candidate from the ballot in Wisconsin. The complaint filed Wednesday argues that the party is ineligible. It’s the latest move by the DNC to block third-party candidates from the ballot. Democrats are also seeking to stop independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in several states. The Green Party’s appearance on the presidential ballot could make a difference in swing state Wisconsin, where four of the past six presidential elections have been decided by between 5,700 and fewer than 23,000 votes. The complaint asks the Wisconsin Elections Commission to take it up at an Aug. 27 meeting.

