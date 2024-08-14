Edmunds: The pros and cons of buying a hybrid vehicle or plug-in hybrid

Deciding between a hybrid vehicle and a plug-in hybrid vehicle comes down to three questions. Do you want the ability to drive only on electricity? Are you willing to pay more for a vehicle in order to get that? Are you willing to put up with some extra hassle to maximize electric-only driving? If your answers are “no,” then a hybrid would be best for you. But before you make your final decision, consider all of the pros and cons of hybrids and plug-in hybrids.

