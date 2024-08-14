Explainer: Japan’s prime minister prepares to step down. Why, and what’s next?

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s embattled Prime Minister Fumio Kishida surprised the country Wednesday by announcing that he’ll step down when his party picks a new leader next month. His decision clears the way for his governing Liberal Democratic Party to choose a new standard-bearer in its leadership election next month. The winner of that election will replace Kishida as both party chief and prime minister. A new leader could help the party shake off scandals that have dogged Kishida’s government, and some see a chance for the country to select its first female prime minister.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.