Harris campaign’s new $90 million in battleground ads in August aims to sharpen contrast with Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign is launching a $90 million advertising effort over the next three weeks to introduce the Democrat to voters and sharpen the contrast with Republican Donald Trump. The media buy marks her campaign’s largest-yet investment in messaging to voters with just 2 1/2 months until Election Day in November. Harris’ team says the ad campaign will focus on the vice president’s personal narrative and her career as a prosecutor in California and a contrast with what it termed Trump’s “dangerous, extreme agenda.” The ad buy will reach seven battleground states.

