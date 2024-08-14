Local Health Agencies Respond to WHO declaring Mpox a Global Health Emergency

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the mpox outbreak in Africa a global health emergency on Wednesday.

WHO’s committee discussed concerns of a deadlier strain of the virus that has reached 4 previously unaffected countries in Africa.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, has previously spread to Europe and North America, including the U.S.

Local medical experts said this announcement emphasizes the need for heightened awareness and preparedness locally.

In the Coachella Valley, health officials are enhancing public education about mpox.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear health professionals recommendations on how to combat mpox in the Coachella Valley.