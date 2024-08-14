Not all officer video from Texas school shooting was released, Uvalde police say

Police say that not all officer video from the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting in 2022 was given to news organizations following a court order. City officials said Wednesday the police department has opened an internal investigation into why the material was not discovered until after a large trove of footage was released over the weekend. The footage from the hesitant police response at Robb Elementary School was made public after a prolonged legal fight with The Associated Press and other news organizations. The city said internal investigators are looking into who was responsible. The shooter killed 19 children and two teachers inside a fourth-grade classroom. It was not immediately clear what the unreleased video shows.

