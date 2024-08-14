Pérez beats Pirates following trade, San Diego’s 19th win in 22 games and Pirates 10th straight loss

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Martín Pérez beat his old team in his first victory since San Diego acquired him at the trade deadline, and the Padres defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-2 on Wednesday for their 19th win in 22 games.

Jake Cronenworth and David Peralta homered for the Padres, who swept six games from the Pirates this season. San Diego (69-53) improved to a season-high 16 games over .500, sweeping the three-game series and winning eight series in a row for the first time since 2007.

Pittsburgh has lost 10 consecutive games for the first time since June 13-22 last year. The Pirates are 1-12 since July 31, the day after the trade deadline.

Pérez (3-5) didn’t get a decision in his first two starts after San Diego obtained him on July 31 for Ronaldys Jimenez, an 18-year-old left-hander in his first professional season. Pérez allowed one run and five hits in 5 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts and a walk.

Mitch Keller (10-7) gave up a season-high eight runs and eight hits in five innings. He is 0-2 in six starts since beating the New York Mets on July 8.

Cronenworth followed singles by Luis Arraez and Jurickson Profar with a home run to right of a Keller sweeper, his 15th home run this season and first since July 20.

Peralta homered on his 37th birthday, a two-run drive in the third for an 8-0 lead. Signed to a minor league contract in May, Peralta increased his season home run total to six by homering on consecutive days.

Rookie Jackson Merrill hit a two-run triple in the third.

Pittsburgh’s Joey Bart homered in the sixth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: RHP Colin Holderman (right wrist) threw his first bullpen session since going on the IL on Aug. 8.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Paul Skenes (6-2, 2.25) starts Friday night at Seattle on Friday night after going 0-2 in his last four starts. RHP Logan Gilbert (7-8, 2.91) starts for the Marliners.

Padres: San Diego faces Colorado and RHP Cal Quantrill (7-8, 4.56) on Friday.

___

