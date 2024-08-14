Ruling that bounced Kennedy from New York ballot could challenge him in other states
Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s independent presidential campaign suffered a blow this week when a judge in New York invalidated his petition to put his name on the state ballot. Now the ruling could potentially create problems for the candidate in other states. Justice Christina Ryba said Monday the address in New York City’s suburbs that Kennedy listed as a residence on nominating petitions was a “sham” address he used to maintain his voter registration and to further his political aspirations. Experts say officials in other states might pay attention to the ultimate ruling from New York courts about Kennedy’s residency.