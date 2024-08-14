Spain to investigate unauthorized Katy Perry music video in a protected natural area

MADRID (AP) — Katy Perry pretends in her new music video to be one of the thousands of tourists having the time of their lives on on Spain’s Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean. But local authorities are opening an investigation for the parts of “Lifetimes” filmed in a protected natural park without permission. The department of natural environment said Tuesday that the filming wouldn’t have been an environmental offense because this type of production can be authorized with a permit. The production company and Perry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.