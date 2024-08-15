88-year-old victim in Boar’s Head deli meat outbreak underscores risks for those most vulnerable

An 88-year-old Missouri woman was among more than 40 people sickened with listeria food poisoning tied to a deadly outbreak involving Boar’s Head deli meats. Sue Fleming was hospitalized for nine days and in a rehab center for 11 after eating liverwurst. The listeria outbreak also killed three people. Her case illustrates the potential severity of listeria infections in vulnerable people, including the older people, those who are pregnant or who have weakened immune systems. Boar’s Head officials have recalled more than 7 million pounds of deli meats.

