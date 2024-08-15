Bangladeshi protesters attack supporters of ex-premier Hasina and harass journalists
Associated Press
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Hundreds of student protesters and other political activists in Bangladesh have attacked and barred the supporters of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s supporters from reaching her father and independence leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s house — now a museum — in the capital. Thursday is the anniversary of Rahman’s death, and Hasina, now self-exiled in India, urged her supporters to commemorate the day by paying respect to him. Previously, Aug. 15 was a public holiday and was observed as a national mourning day by Hasina’s administration. But that was cancelled by an interim government led by a Nobel laureate, Muhammad Yunus, who took office after Hasina was ousted on August 5 following an uprising during which more than 300 people were killed.