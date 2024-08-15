China will limit exports of antimony, a mineral used in products from batteries to weapons

BEIJING (AP) — China says it will restrict exports of a mineral used in a wide range of products from batteries to weapons. The Commerce Ministry announced Thursday that export controls will be placed on antimony starting Sept. 15. It says the move is being made to safeguard China’s security and fulfill international non-proliferation obligations. A brief explanation from the ministry said exports that comply with regulations would be permitted. China is a major producer of antimony, and some U.S. policymakers have worried about being overly dependent on China as a source. The mineral’s uses include flame retardants, batteries, night-vision goggles and nuclear weapon production.

