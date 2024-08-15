Detroit judge sidelined for making sleepy teen wear jail clothes on court field trip

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit judge has been sidelined for ordering a teenager into jail clothes and handcuffs while she was on a field trip to his courtroom. The chief judge of the 36th District Court says Judge Kenneth King will undergo what he calls “necessary training.” The 15-year-old fell asleep in King’s courtroom during a visit organized by a nonprofit group she volunteers for. King said the girl’s attitude led to the jail clothes, handcuffs and a stern lecture. The girl’s mother says the judge was a “big bully.” And she says the girl was sleepy because the family doesn’t have a permanent home.

