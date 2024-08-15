Hurricane Ernesto aims for Bermuda after leaving many in Puerto Rico without power or water

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Ernesto is barreling toward Bermuda after leaving hundreds of thousands of people in Puerto Rico without power or water as sweltering heat envelop the U.S. territory, raising concerns about people’s health. A hurricane warning is in effect for Bermuda on Thursday, with Ernesto expected to pass near or over the island on Saturday. Ernesto is forecast to become a major Category 3 hurricane on Friday and drop between four to eight inches of rain in Bermuda with up to 12 inches in isolated areas.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.