Iraq’s Yazidis hope a new village will prompt survivors of a 2014 Islamic State massacre to return

KOCHO, Iraq (AP) — Iraq’s Yazidi community leaders have announced plans for an internationally funded project to build an entire new village to house displaced survivors of one of the bloodiest massacres committed by Islamic State militants against their religious minority. Thursday’s announcement came as Yazidis gathered in the village of Kocho in northern Iraq’s Sinjar province on the tenth anniversary of the massacre that killed hundreds there. Displaced members of the Yazidi community have been trickling back to their homes but in Sinjar, the situation remains grim, with destroyed infrastructure, little funding to rebuild homes and multiple armed groups vying to carve up the area.

