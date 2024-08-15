Magnitude-3.9 earthquake rattles area of Lake Elsinore

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.9 rattled the Lake Elsinore area today, with a 3.0-magnitude aftershock quickly following.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial quake struck at 9:39 a.m. and was centered 3.7 miles west of Lake Elsinore. It struck at a depth of about 5.5 miles.

One minute later, the 3.0 aftershock hit, centered 4 miles west of Lake Elsinore at a depth of 4.5 miles.