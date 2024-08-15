No testimony from Florida white woman accused of manslaughter in fatal shooting of Black neighbor

A white Florida woman on trial for manslaughter in the fatal shooting of her Black neighbor after a lengthy feud said she will not take the witness stand in her own defense as testimony wrapped up. Susan Lorincz told Marion County Circuit Judge Robert W. Hodges on Thursday she opted not to testify after consulting her lawyers and was not coerced into a decision. Lorincz, 60, faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted in the June 2023 shooting 35-year-old Ajike “A.J.” Owens, her neighbor in Ocala, Florida, during a dispute involving Owens’ children. Jurors are expected to begin deliberations Friday afternoon.

