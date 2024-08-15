Palau’s president says China is weaponizing lucrative tourism over his refusal to break Taiwan ties

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Palau’s President Surangel Whipps Jr. says Beijing weaponizes tourism to the Pacific Island archipelago in an effort to force it to sever ties with Taiwan. Palau is reliant on tourism for 40% of its GDP. Whipps told The Associated Press that Beijing was also angered by his claims in May that China was behind a major cyberattack on the country of 20,000 people. He is among three hold-out Pacific leaders preserving ties with Taipei, provoking Beijing’s ire. Whipps faces an election in November.

