Praise for Hungary and people having more children: Takeaways from Vance’s statements on birth rates

Even before JD Vance got into politics, he has been clear about his concerns regarding birth rates. In a 2021 speech at the conservative nonprofit Intercollegiate Studies Institute in Virginia, Vance floated an idea to allow parents to cast ballots on behalf of their children. He now says that was a “thought experiment” and not a policy proposal and it would be “ridiculous” to change the voting system. Kamala Harris’ campaign and her Democratic allies seized on the comments to brand the Trump-Vance ticket as “weird,” forcing the former president and his vice presidential nominee to better explain his views.

