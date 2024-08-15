Prince Harry and Meghan arrive in Colombia to promote mental health and combat cyberbullying

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have arrived in Colombia, where they will participate in several events promoting mental health for young people and how to combat cyberbullying, one of the couple’s latest philanthropic causes. Harry and Meghan were welcomed at the residence of Colombia’s Vice President Francia Márquez in the heart of Bogotá, where treated to Colombian coffee and local pastries made with cheese and yuca. Márquez, a human rights activist and Colombia’s first Black vice president, said she will show the prince and the duchess the cultural richness of the country and the work Colombia’s government is doing to fight inequality in a country where 33% of the population lives in poverty.

