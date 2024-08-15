Sweden reports 1st case of more infectious form of mpox first identified in Congo

LONDON (AP) — Swedish health officials say they have identified the first case of a person with the more infectious form of mpox that was first seen in eastern Congo. It comes a day after the World Health Organization declared the outbreaks there and elsewhere in Africa to be a global emergency. In a statement Thursday, the Swedish public health agency said the patient recently sought health care in Stockholm. Given the resources in Sweden and other rich countries to stop mpox, scientists suspect that if new outbreaks linked to Congo are to be identified, transmission could be stopped relatively quickly.

