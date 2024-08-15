The Latest: Trump to hold news conference; Harris to talk about Medicare drug price cuts

Vice President Kamala Harris will join President Joe Biden in announcing price cuts for popular Medicare drugs. Deals have been reached with drug companies to lower the price for 10 of Medicare’s most popular and costliest drugs. Medicare spent $50 billion covering the drugs last year. The Medicare program, which provides health care coverage for more than 67 million older and disabled Americans. Former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has invited reporters to his New Jersey golf club for a news conference – his second in as many weeks. Trump will meet the press as he steps up his criticism of Harris for not holding a news conference or sitting down for interviews since President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign and endorsed her to replace him.

