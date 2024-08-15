US arrests reputed Peruvian gang leader wanted for 23 killings in his home country

NEW YORK (AP) — A reputed Peruvian gang leader suspected in nearly two dozen killings in his home country has been arrested in New York by U.S. immigration authorities. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Gianfranco Torres-Navarro was arrested in Endicott, New York. He is being held at a federal detention facility near Buffalo pending an immigration hearing. Torres-Navarro is the leader of “Los Killers” who is wanted for 23 killings in Peru. The agency, known as ICE, says it moved to arrest Torres-Navarro after receiving information on July 8 that he was wanted in Peru.

