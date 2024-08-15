With asking price of $142 million, no bidders for home of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — A second attempt to auction the family home of Myanmar’s imprisoned former leader Aung San Suu Kyi has failed after no bidders showed up, likely deterred by the court-ordered asking price of $142 million. Suu Kyi spent 15 years in the home under house arrest, hosting visiting dignitaries including U.S. President Barack Obama, and many see it as a historical landmark in her nonviolent struggle against military rule, for which she won the Nobel Peace Prize. The minimum sale price of 300 billion kyats was actually a reduction from the initial attempt in January to get 315 billion kyats, about $150 million at official rates.

