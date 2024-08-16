As political convention comes to Chicago, residents, leaders and activists vie for the spotlight

CHICAGO (AP) — As the American city that has hosted more political conventions than any other, Chicago has pretty much seen it all. Presidential candidates have been made official in Chicago more than two dozen times since Abraham Lincoln in 1860, including the infamous 1968 convention where police clashed with protesters and Bill Clinton’s 1996 renomination. Now the nation’s third-largest city is back on the global political stage as it hosts the Democratic National Convention starting Monday, with city leaders, residents and activists each hoping to claim time in the spotlight and shape the city’s reputation.

