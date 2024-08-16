Pakistan’s health ministry confirms a case of mpox but more tests are being done for its variant

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s health ministry says it has identified its first case of mpox this year, days after the World Health Organization declared the spread of mpox a global health emergency. However, the ministry said Friday that the sequencing of the case is still being done to determine which variant it is. The first case outside of Africa of a new variant that could be more transmissible was reported on Thursday by authorities in Sweden. The ministry in a statement on Friday said it has directed officials at border crossing points and airports to ensure strict surveillance and collect samples for medical tests if they see symptoms of the disease in any passenger returning from abroad.

