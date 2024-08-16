Teens face London court hearing on far-right terrorism charges unrelated to recent UK rioting

LONDON (AP) — London police say two teenagers are due in court on charges related to extreme right-wing terrorism that is not connected to recent rioting in the country. Rex Clark, 18, and Sofija Vinogradova, 19, face charges of preparation of terrorist acts. Vinogradova is also charged with two counts of collecting information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism. They are due to appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday. Police say their investigation is ongoing but they don’t think there’s a broader threat at this time. Vinogradova was first arrested Aug. 4 on suspicion of having a gun.

