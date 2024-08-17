Possible work stoppage at Canada’s two largest railroads could disrupt US supply chain next week

DETROIT (AP) — Canada’s two largest railroads are starting to shut down their shipping networks as a labor dispute with the Teamsters union threatens to cause lockouts or strikes that would disrupt cross-border trade with the U.S. Both the Canadian Pacific Kansas City and Canadian National railroads have stopped taking certain shipments of hazardous materials and refrigerated products. They are threatening to lock out Teamsters Canada workers starting Thursday if deals are not reached. Canadian Pacific Kansas City says that on Tuesday it will stop all shipments that start in Canada and all shipments originating in the U.S. that are headed for Canada. A long work stoppage could cause significant supply chain disruptions.

