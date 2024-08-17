Sale strikes out 10 in 14th win and Braves hit 3 HRs to rout Angels 11-3

Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Chris Sale struck out 10 in his 14th win and Marcell Ozuna went 3 for 3 with an early three-run homer as the Atlanta Braves blew out the Los Angeles Angels 11-3 on Saturday night.

Whit Merrifield and Ramón Laureano also went deep for the Braves, who improved to 5-3 since a six-game losing streak. They remained a game ahead of the New York Mets for the final National League playoff berth.

Sale (14-3) allowed two runs on six hits and two walks over six innings, tying Detroit ace Tarik Skubal for the major league lead in wins. The eight-time All-Star moved to 8-0 in 11 appearances (nine starts) against the Angels with a 1.24 ERA — his lowest versus any team he’s faced at least 10 times.

It was Sale’s third consecutive double-digit strikeout game and sixth this season.

Nolan Schanuel had three hits for the Angels and Kevin Pillar drove in two runs against his former club as Los Angeles dropped to 1-4 on a six-game homestand. Griffin Canning (4-11) gave up a season-high seven runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings.

The Braves led 3-0 three batters into the game when Michael Harris II doubled, Austin Riley singled and Ozuna hit a home run to center field, his 36th. They made it 4-0 in the second on an RBI single from Harris.

Atlanta put away the game with five runs in the fifth. Merrifield hit a leadoff homer, Travis d’Arnaud had a two-run double and Laureano followed with a two-run homer.

A rare Angels highlight came in the sixth. Left fielder Taylor Ward tried to make a sliding catch along the foul line, but the ball eluded his glove and bounced off his leg before he corralled it in his lap for the out.

The Angels broke through against Sale in the sixth on an RBI double from Pillar, who later scored on a wild pitch.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: After getting hit by a pitch on the inside of his right forearm in the seventh, d’Arnaud was replaced at catcher by Sean Murphy in the bottom of the inning. … OF Ronald Acuña Jr., who is out until 2025, said all is going well in his rehab from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee and vowed not to rush his return the way he did after surgery on his right ACL in 2021. … OF Jorge Soler was not in the starting lineup for a third consecutive game because of a left hamstring strain.

Angels: RHP José Soriano went on the 15-day injured list with right arm fatigue, while INF Luis Rengifo (wrist) was moved to the 60-day IL. RHP José Cisnero (shoulder) was reinstated from the IL. … 3B Anthony Rendon was out of the lineup after he was hit by a pitch on the right elbow Friday.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Charlie Morton (6-7, 4.40 ERA) matched a season high with eight strikeouts in a six-inning no-decision Tuesday against the Giants.

Angels: RHP Jack Kochanowicz (1-2, 7.98) will make his fourth career start and first since his first major league win last Sunday against the Nationals.

