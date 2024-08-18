Braves 3B Austin Riley leaves game after being hit by pitch on right hand

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley left Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning after being hit on the right hand by a pitch.

Riley took a 97 mph sinker from Jack Kochanowicz off his right hand. He stayed in to run the bases but left between innings. He was replaced by infielder Luke Williams.

Riley is batting .256 with 19 home runs and 56 RBIs. He was 7 for 41 during Atlanta’s 10-game road trip.

