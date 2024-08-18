Investigators looking for long-missing Michigan woman find human remains on husband’s property

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Investigators have discovered human remains during a search of property in southeastern Michigan that belongs to a man whose wife disappeared over three years ago and is presumed dead. Dee Warner’s family reported her missing in 2021. Her husband, Dale John Warner, 56, was charged in November with open murder and tampering with evidence in her disappearance. He has pleaded not guilty. Michigan State Police said in a statement Sunday that they recently searched Dale Warner’s property in Lenawee County and found human remains. An autopsy is planned for Tuesday. Dale Warner remains jailed. He’s due in court Sept. 4.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.