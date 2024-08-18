The Democratic National Convention is here. Here’s how to watch it

CHICAGO (AP) — The Democratic National Convention kicks off this week, with delegates and officials descending on Chicago to formally nominate Vice President Kamala Harris as their nominee. The gathering begins Monday and runs through Thursday at the United Center. A number of broadcast outlets will carry prime-time speeches live each night, and the DNC is set to stream on a number of platforms, including YouTube. Harris is expected to accept her party’s nomination at the convention and give a speech Thursday. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, her pick for his running mate, is slated to speak to delegates on Wednesday.

