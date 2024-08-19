Danish archaeology student finds 7 stunning Viking silver arm rings in Aarhus, museum says

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — An archaeology student unearthed seven “spectacular” Viking-era curled silver arm rings earlier this year north of Denmark’s second-largest city, a Danish museum said, adding the finding has ties to Russia, Ukraine and the British Isles. The Moesgaard Museum, located south of Aarhus where the relics were found, said in a statement Monday Gustav Bruunsgaard came upon the armlets while scouring the area with a metal detector and a spade. Archaeological experts estimate that the arm rings date back to 800 CE. Silver was the Viking Age’s measure of value. It served as a means of payment and transaction, and to demonstrate “the owner’s financial ability,” according to the museum.

