Democrats seek to toss Kennedy and others off Georgia ballots as new Kennedy trial opens in New York

ATLANTA (AP) — Challengers seeking to throw Robert F. Kennedy Jr. off Georgia’s presidential ballot say he must be disqualified because the New York address he used on Georgia ballot access petitions is a sham. They made the arguments Monday in a hearing before an administrative judge. It shows how a New York court decision finding Kennedy doesn’t live there is being used to attack Kennedy’s ballot access in other states. A lawyer for Kennedy says Georgia is improperly trying to impose qualifications beyond those in the U.S. Constitution. Meanwhile, a new trial challenging Kennedy’s place on the New York ballot has begun in that state.

