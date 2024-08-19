In Uganda’s chaotic capital, boda-boda motorcycle taxis are a source of life and death

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — For tens of thousands of men in Uganda’s capital, driving a motorcycle taxi is a way to make a living. For others, the vehicles known as boda-bodas are an essential but menacing means of transport in a city of chaos. They are ubiquitous in East African capitals, but their numbers have been surging most dramatically in Kampala, which has 3 million people, no mass transit system and rampant unemployment. Boda-bodas take children to school, people to offices, the sick to clinics and even the dead to their graves. Longtime President Yoweri Museveni embraces boda-boda men as mobilizers of political support.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.