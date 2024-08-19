Indio Public Arts Commission approves six-figure restoration project for ten local murals

The City of Indio's Public Arts commission voted to restore and protect ten murals over the next few decades.

The unanimous vote will provide funding to maintain ten murals around the city, for a total budget of $170,778. The murals that will be included in this project are: Mary Ann's Bakery, Desert Cahuilla Village, Agriculture in Indio and the Coachella Valley, History of Water in Coachella Valley, Moving Toward Future, Rebirth, Old Indio, Catalasis, Full Steam Ahead, and Jackson Mural.

The murals would each receive immediate attention, long-term protection, and yearly maintenance. Annual Maintenance would cost the city $21,680 a year.