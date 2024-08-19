Japanese shrine that honors war dead, including convicted war criminals, is vandalized again

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo’s Yasukuni Shrine, which honors Japan’s war dead, including convicted World War II war criminals, has again been vandalized. The Shinto shrine called the act deplorable. Japanese media reports say graffiti was found on a stone pillar near the arch. In May, a stone pillar at Yasukuni was spraypainted red. A Chinese suspect was arrested in July. Asian nations that suffered from Japanese aggression before and during World War II see Yasukuni as a symbol of militarism. Convicted Class A war criminals, including Hideki Tojo, Japan’s wartime prime minister, are among the 2.5 million Japanese war dead enshrined at Yasukuni.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.