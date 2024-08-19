Jill Biden’s speech at convention honors President Biden and marks an end for the first lady, too

CHICAGO (AP) — Jill Biden will do her part to highlight President Joe Biden’s 50 years of public service when she addresses the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. But the first lady’s words Monday night will mark the beginning of an end for her, as well as the president. Both Bidens are figuring out what they want to achieve before his term ends in January. Aides say she will continue to work on favored causes, including supporting military families and reducing deaths from cancer. She’ll continue to teach and will campaign in the fall for Vice President Kamala Harris.

