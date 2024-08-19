New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez will resign from Senate after bribery convictions

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez is slated to resign by the end of the day, about a month after a jury convicted him on federal bribery charges. Menendez signaled his resignation last month in a letter to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. The governor said Friday he’s tapping a former top aide to succeed the three-term incumbent. George Helmy will succeed Menendez until the November election results for the Senate seat are certified. At that point, Murphy says Helmy will resign and he’ll name the winner of the election to the seat.

