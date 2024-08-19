Philippines agrees to host a US visa processing center for Afghans resettling in America

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines has agreed to temporarily host a U.S. immigrant visa processing center for a limited number of Afghan nationals aspiring to resettle in America. The treaty allies separately announced the decision on Tuesday but did not provide other details like how many Afghans would be staying in the Philippines while their special visas are processed. The U.S. request to host the center had raised security and legal concerns. But the Philippine government’s approval reflects how relations between Manila and Washington have deepened under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

