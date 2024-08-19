Rail bridge collapses near the US-Canada border

FORT FRANCES, Ont. (AP) — A century-old rail lift bridge near the U.S.-Canada border has collapsed. It’s unclear when water traffic can resume. No trains were involved and no one was injured in Wednesday’s collapse northeast of Fort Frances, Ontario. The bridge built in 1908 is known as the Rainy River Rail Lift Bridge and the 5 Mile Bridge. Some hydraulic oil was released, but the Canadian National Railway says crews have contained the spill and are working to recover the fluid, which the company says is biodegradable and non-toxic.

