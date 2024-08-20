French interior minister says 25,000 police will guard the Paralympic Games

PARIS (AP) — France’s interior minister says that about 25,000 police officers will be deployed every day in Paris and beyond to watch over the Paralympic Games, in line with the security implemented during the Olympics. The Paralympics are to be held from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8 in the French capital and nearby sites. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin reiterated that authorities have detected no “tangible” terror threat to the Paralympics. He said Israel’s delegation of 27 athletes will be protected 24 hours a day by elite police officers, like during the Olympics. The opening ceremony next week is to gather about 45,000 spectators at the Concorde venue and on the Champs-Elysees avenue.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.