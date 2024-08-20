Here are all of the celebrities at the Democratic convention’s starry roll call

The Democratic National Convention transformed what should have been the driest part of the evening — the roll call — into a party, featuring lively music and several celebrity appearances. Although the Democratic party previously held a virtual vote on Aug. 6 that made Harris the party’s official nominee, they held a “celebratory” roll call vote Tuesday to reaffirm her nomination. As each state called out the number of delegates who cast votes for Harris, several states boasted appearances from their famous residents and natives, including Spike Lee, Sean Astin, Wendell Pierce, Lil Jon and Eva Longoria.

