Pakistan security forces say they killed 3 insurgents involved in the death of a local administrator

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says security forces have killed three insurgents who were involved in the recent killing of a senior government administrator in the country’s restive southwest. Tuesday’s raid was conducted in Mastung, a district in Baluchistan province where members of the Baluch Liberation Army group ambushed a vehicle carrying regional Deputy Commissioner Zakir Baloch and killed him last week. The military said the slain men were members of the Baluch Liberation Army, which claimed responsibility for the attack on Baloch ahead of the country’s Independence Day. Baluchistan has been the scene of frequent militant attacks in a long-running insurgency by groups seeking independence for the mineral- and gas-rich province.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.